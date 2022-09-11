ajc logo
X

Spanish novelist Javier Marías dies at age 70

National & World News
42 minutes ago
Javier Marías, Spain’s most prestigious novelist of the past half century, has died, his publisher said on Sunday

MADRID (AP) — Javier Marías, Spain’s most prestigious novelist of the past half century, has died, his publisher said Sunday. He was 70.

Spanish news agency EFE reported that Marías passed away in a hospital after not recovering from a lung infection.

Marías was the author of 15 novels, translations and collections of his weekly newspaper columns. His best known novels include “Corazón tan blanco” (“Heart So White”), “Todas las almas” (“All Souls), and “Mañana en la batalla piensa en mí” (“Tomorrow in the Battle Think on Me”). Many of his works have been translated into English and other languages.

He was considered for years to be the leading Spanish candidate to win the Nobel Prize for Literature since Camilo José Cela was awarded the honor in 1989.

“(This is) a sad day for Spanish literature,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted. “Javier Marías, one of the greatest writers of our age, has left us. His immense and talented body of work will be fundamental for Spanish literature. My condolences for his family and friends in these difficult moments.”

Marías was elected to Spain’s Royal Academy, the nation’s highest literary and linguistic authority, in 2006. Winner of several international fiction prizes, he was professor of Spanish literature and translation at Oxford and at Wellesley College in Massachusetts in the 1980s.

Editors' Picks
Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Truss (73) during the second quarter at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 2 Georgia gets job done against Samford17h ago
Georgia Tech's Ramblin' Wreck leads the band, cheerleaders, Buzz, players, and coaches before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Carolina at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 35, Western Carolina 17
11h ago
Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech donors see positives, but it’s time to ‘put up or shut up’
Police officers carry a bag containing the body of a person killed in his house after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: Leo Correa

Eastern Ukraine towns hit in overnight strikes
3h ago
Police officers carry a bag containing the body of a person killed in his house after a Russian attack in Pokrovsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: Leo Correa

Eastern Ukraine towns hit in overnight strikes
3h ago
Ikuko Thurman, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his wife in Clayton County on Friday evening. Lovejoy police need help locating him. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Credit: Lovejoy

Lovejoy police seek help locating man who allegedly shot, killed wife
2h ago
The Latest
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates on the podium after placing third at the Italian Grand Prix race at the Monza racetrack, in Monza, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: Antonio Calanni

Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
5m ago
9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary
6m ago
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
16m ago
Featured
Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon for Thur. Sep. 13, 2001. This is a memorial tribute to the New York City police and firefighters that perished in the terrorist atttack on the World Trade Center.

Credit: Mike Luckovich

AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
4h ago
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin takes long road through Scotland
16m ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top