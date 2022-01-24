Spanish monarch's sister and husband break up after 25 years

The judicial process, which also saw Cristina questioned and fined as a beneficiary of her husband's crimes, contributed to the erosion of the royal family's image, leading eventually to the abdication of Juan Carlos I, who passed on the throne to his son, Felipe, in 2014.

Cristina, 56, now lives in Geneva, Switzerland.

The couple married in Oct. 1997 at a lavish ceremony in Barcelona.

Urdangarin was asked last week about the photos published by Lecturas, a magazine focused on celebrities, as he went to work at a consulting firm in the Basque northern city of Vitoria.

“These are things that happen," he answered.