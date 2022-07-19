ajc logo
X

Spanish law on explicit consent in sexual relations delayed

National & World News
53 minutes ago
A new law in Spain requiring an explicit expression of consent in sexual relations won’t take effect just yet after the country’s Senate demanded a minor change in wording in the law’s preamble and sent it back to parliament

MADRID (AP) — A new Spanish law requiring an explicit expression of consent in sexual relations won't take effect just yet, after the country's Senate on Tuesday demanded a minor change in wording in the law’s preamble and sent it back to parliament.

The legislation, popularly known as the “Only yes means yes” law, was set to pass in the Senate, but a small party won support for its demand for a change. That could delay the law by several months.

The legislation, long championed by Spain's Socialist-led coalition government, has its roots in the outcry over a gang rape that shocked the country during the San Fermin bull-running festival in Pamplona in 2016.

Initially, a court found the five men accused in the case known as “La Manada” (The Pack) guilty of sexual abuse, but not rape, because the unconscious victim wasn’t proven to have objected to what was happening.

Under the new law, silence or passivity won’t be considered as indicating consensual sex, which will require an explicit expression of agreement from the partners.

Lawmakers from the conservative Popular Party, which is the main opposition party, and the far-right Vox party, were against the legislation.

The initial sentences in the San Fermin case prompted widespread protests across the country and calls for Spain to join other countries in Europe in legally defining rape as sex without consent.

Spain’s Supreme Court later overruled two lower courts and sentenced the five defendants to 15 years in prison for rape.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the law wasn’t approved and won’t take effect until it goes back to parliament.

Editors' Picks
Where are the 43 apartment complexes identified as dangerous and unhealthy?4h ago
Developers sue Gwinnett over controversial Duluth-area zoning case
Georgia Tech goes with ‘classic’ design for new uniforms
Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 aircraft
Delta places order for 100 Boeing 737 aircraft
$10M civil suit filed after man’s 2020 death at Atlanta nightclub
1h ago
The Latest
Election 2022: Maryland voting for successor to Gov. Hogan
6m ago
Emmett Till's house, Black sites to get landmarks funds
10m ago
UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles
15m ago
Featured
Wesleyan star Druw Jones prepares for their game against Mount Paran Christian in game three of the Private A semifinal playoff series at Wesleyan School Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Wesleyan won 7-6 to advance to play in the Private A championship next week. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)a

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Druw Jones’ high school baseball coach: He was born to be the top pick
Legal arguments in judges’ hands as Georgia awaits abortion ruling
How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top