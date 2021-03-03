Spanish king's sisters vaccinated on trip to see dad in UAE

The sisters of Spain’s King Felipe VI are no longer part of the official royal household, which has told Spanish media that the 53-year-old Felipe, Queen Letizia and their two daughters have not yet been vaccinated.

The vaccination by the King’s sisters was widely criticized across Spain, adding another knock to the royals' already-damaged reputation.

Juan Carlos’ move to the UAE, where he has been photographed there in a luxurious hotel, has only further sunk his once-high standing back home. More recently, Spain has been rocked by protests following the imprisonment of a rap artist, in part for having refused to pay a fine for insulting Juan Carlos.

“In Spanish society there is a debate about the usefulness of the monarchy that is growing each time the Royal House offers up a new scandal,” said Pablo Iglesias, a government minister and leader of the junior, far-left party in Spain’s left-wing coalition government.

Miquel Iceta, a minister from the senior, Socialist partner of the governing coalition, said that the infantas’ vaccination was “terrible,” while noting that Felipe and his immediate family “had not committed the same mistake that generates mistrust.”

The conservative Popular Party that leads the parliamentary opposition limited its defense of the royals to saying that the infantas had “not stolen a vaccine from any Spaniard.”

__

Follow all AP stories on the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.