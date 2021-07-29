Spanish judge tosses out suit against Polisario Front leader

Judge Santiago Pedraz said the 20-year statute of limitations had expired for the alleged crimes that Brahim Ghali had presumably committed between 1975 and 1990. The judge added that there was insufficient evidence to support the allegation of genocide, which was only incorporated in Spain’s law code in 1995.

Ghali heads the Polisario Front and the self-declared Sahrawi Democratic Arab Republic, based in refugee camps in western Algeria. Morocco annexed Western Sahara in the 1970s and the Polisario Front has long wanted to end Moroccan rule over Western Sahara.