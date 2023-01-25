Spain: Police hold suspect for letter bombs to PM, embassies

The 74-year-old Spanish national was arrested in the northern city of Miranda de Ebro and was “very active” on social media, police said. They added that authorities “do not rule out the participation or influence of other people” in the case, and a search of the man's home was still under way.

An employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured while handling a letter bomb in November. A bomb squad also destroyed an explosive device that was dispatched by regular post to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in the same month.