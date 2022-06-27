Spanish government approves new bill on transgender rights

Teenagers between 14 and 16 will be able to apply for these changes with parental permission or by going to a judge if there is disagreement among them. A court’s involvement is mandatory in applications for those between 12 and 14, and children under 12 are only allowed to register a new name but not to switch their gender.

One change to the original draft is the inclusion of the right for non-Spaniards residing in Spain to change their name and gender in documents issued by Spanish authorities if, Montero said, “their rights are not guaranteed in their home countries.”

Spain’s General Council of the Judiciary gave its approval to the law but had recommended that the age for teenagers to freely change their gender be raised to 18 years, the age of adulthood in Spain. That recommendation was ignored.

Madrid's Pride Week, one of the biggest LGBTQ celebrations in Europe, begins on Friday.