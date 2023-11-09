Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid. Gunman escaped on a motorbike, reports say

BreakingNews
Credit: AP

National & World News
By ALICIA LEÓN and JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras was shot in the face in broad daylight on a central Madrid street on Thursday, although his life wasn't in danger, according to the hospital where he was rushed for treatment.

Police said he was attacked at around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital by emergency crews. A motive for the shooting wasn't immediately disclosed.

According to Spanish state news agency EFE, police believe the shooter was a person who escaped the scene on a motorbike wearing a black helmet.

Around four hours after the shooting took place, Madrid’s Gregorio Marañón hospital issued their first public medical report on Vidal-Quadras' condition. The hospital said that the gunshot had fractured his jawbone and that he will undergo surgery. It said he was in stable condition and that his life wasn't in danger.

Vidal-Quadras, 78, was a long-time member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia, and a European Parliament member before leaving after three decades when he fell out with then Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

After he broke away, he helped found the far-right Vox party. He left Vox shortly after a failed attempt to win a European lawmaker seat in 2014.

Police are investigating the shooting and have yet to make any arrests.

“Thank god it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger,” Vox President Santiago Abascal said.

Popular Party President Alberto Núñez Feijóo deplored the shooting and wished for his recovery.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his concern on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“All my warmth at this moment (is) for him and his family,” Sánchez said.

Vidal-Quadras served as a vice president for the European Parliament and took a heavy interest in foreign affairs, participating in the legislature's delegations to the former Soviet republics Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

He hasn’t been active in politics for several years, but he has maintained a public role as a media commentator and columnist. There have been no immediate reports that the attack could have a political motivation.

___

Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

