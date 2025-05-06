Spanish bill to cut workweek to 37.5 hours heads to parliament after receiving government approval

MADRID (AP) — Workers in Spain may soon have 2.5 more hours of weekly rest after the government on Tuesday approved a bill that would reduce the workweek from 40 hours to 37.5 hours.

If enacted, the bill — which will now go to parliament — would benefit 12.5 million full-time and part-time private sector workers and is expected to improve productivity and reduce absenteeism, according to the Ministry of Labor.

“Today, we are modernizing the world of labor and helping people to be a little happier,” said Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz, who heads the left-wing party Sumar (Joining Forces).