Spain's truckers get gas price cut but some keep striking

The group said it would not budge from its demands, which go beyond gas prices. It claims that large distribution companies engage in unfair competition, forcing down the prices for freight, and is seeking better working conditions for truckers, including being allowed to retire at 60.

“After 12 days we’re not going to throw in the towel. It’s now or never,” the Platform said on its Facebook page.

The strike has disrupted supply chains and brought scattered shortages at stores of fresh products, such as vegetables, milk and fish. Thousands of police have escorted truck convoys and arrested picketers trying to stop working truckers.

___

Follow all AP stories on the effects of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Caption Leader of the National Platform for the Defence of Transport Manuel Hernandez speaks during a protest against the high price of fuel, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez Caption Leader of the National Platform for the Defence of Transport Manuel Hernandez speaks during a protest against the high price of fuel, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Truck drivers use smoke flares during a protest against the high price of fuel, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez Caption Truck drivers use smoke flares during a protest against the high price of fuel, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Trucks gather to protest against the high price of fuel outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Industries like trucking or fishing are staging protests to push politicians to ease their financial pain. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated a monthslong energy crunch in Europe, which is dependent on Russian oil and natural gas. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez Caption Trucks gather to protest against the high price of fuel outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, March 24, 2022. Industries like trucking or fishing are staging protests to push politicians to ease their financial pain. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated a monthslong energy crunch in Europe, which is dependent on Russian oil and natural gas. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Truck drivers protest against the high price of fuel in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez Caption Truck drivers protest against the high price of fuel in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Truck drivers protest against the high price of fuel, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez Caption Truck drivers protest against the high price of fuel, in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

Caption Truck drivers protest against the high price of fuel in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez Caption Truck drivers protest against the high price of fuel in Madrid, Spain, Friday, March 25, 2022. Spain's government and the country's main trucking federations have reached an agreement on financial help for the sector that is hurting from high gas prices. But self-employed truckers said Friday they would continue their 12-day strike. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez