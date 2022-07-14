Spain´s running of the bulls ends with swift race, 6 hurt

Tens of thousands of visitors attend the Pamplona festival, which was immortalized in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” The festival is also popular for its 24-hour partying.
During this year's festival, which started July 6, four people were gored, none seriously.
Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.
Runners gather before the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Runners gather before the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the last day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2022.
People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the last day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2022.
People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the last day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2022.
People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the last day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2022.
People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the last day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2022.
People run through the streets with fighting bulls and steers during the last day of the running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 13, 2022.
A group of youths wait for the start of the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
A group of youths wait for the start of the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
People dressed in San Fermin's colors stand in a balcony while waiting for the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
People dressed in San Fermin's colors stand in a balcony while waiting for the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Runners wait before the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Runners wait before the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Runners and revellers during the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Runners and revellers during the last "encierro" or running of the bulls during the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022.
