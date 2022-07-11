BreakingNews
UPDATE: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Cobb apartments
Spain's running of the bulls: 3 people gored at San Fermín

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

National & World News
Updated 34 minutes ago
Spanish officials say three people have been gored, including one American, and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — A tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival on Monday left three people gored, including one American, and three others with bruises, the Navarra regional government said.

It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. There are three more daily runs before the festival ends Thursday.

The regional government said a 25-year-old runner from Sunrise, Florida, was gored in the calf in the bullring. The other two gored were Spaniards, one in the ring and one on the street. None was in serious condition.

Earlier festival organizers had said erroneously that the foreigner gored in the ring was Australian.

Three other runners, all Spaniards, were treated for injuries sustained in falls during the run.

Television images showed one bull repeatedly tossing and butting one runner against the wooden barriers on the edge of the ring and then goring another in the back of the leg.

The spectacle lasted just over three minutes as hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the cobblestone streets of this northern city. The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of visitors come to the Pamplona festival, which was featured in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

A fighting bull charges against runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull turns and charges runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull turns and charges runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull hooks the shirt of a runner as it turns around during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull hooks the shirt of a runner as it turns around during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull turns and charges against runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull turns and charges against runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull charges against runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull charges against runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull charges against runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull charges against runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull turns and charges runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull turns and charges runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull turns and charges runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

A fighting bull turns and charges runners during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Runners fall during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, July 11, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

