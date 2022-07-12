Spain's running of the bulls: 1 person gored at San Fermín

In all, four people have been gored in the six runs held so far this year. The other three gorings all occurred on Monday.

In the 8 a.m. runs, hundreds of runners, mostly men, dash frantically ahead and alongside six fighting bulls as they charge along an 875-meter (956-yard) route through the cobblestone streets of this northern city. The run finishes at Pamplona’s bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

Tens of thousands of visitors come to the Pamplona festival, which was featured in Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” The adrenaline rush of the morning bull run is followed by partying throughout the day and night.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Medics help a runner who got injured when calves were released in the bullring after the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year for nine days of uninterrupted partying in Pamplona's famed running of the bulls festival which was suspended for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

