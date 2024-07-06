Nation & World News

Spain's Pedri ruled out of rest of Euros and Kroos apologises for tournament-ending tackle

Spain midfielder Pedri has been ruled out of the rest of the European Championship following a hefty challenge from Toni Kroos, who has apologised to the youngster
Spain's Pedri, right, covers his face after suffering an injury during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Spain's Pedri, right, covers his face after suffering an injury during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
56 minutes ago

DONAUESCHINGEN, Germany (AP) — Spain midfielder Pedri has been ruled out of the rest of the European Championship following a hefty challenge from Toni Kroos, who has apologized to the youngster.

Pedri limped off the field in tears in the eighth minute of Friday's quarterfinal against Germany, which Spain won 2-1 after extra time.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said it should have been a sending off but Kroos, who was playing what turned out to be the final match of his illustrious career, did not even receive a yellow card.

Pedri has a “grade two sprain in his left knee," The Spanish Football Federation said on Saturday.

That injury normally takes several weeks to recover from and so the 21-year-old will play no part in Tuesday’s semifinal against France or the final five days later should Spain get there.

The federation added, however, that Pedri will stay with the Spain squad for the rest of the tournament.

Spain also made sure Pedri was part of the photo marking the quarterfinal victory, posting a video on social media showing him being carried to the forefront of the celebrations, with his left knee heavily strapped.

Pedri has been a key player at Euro 2024, starting four of Spain's five matches and missing only the final group match against Albania, when Spain was already assured of topping Group B.

Kroos had said he was retiring when Germany's campaign ended. The 2014 World Cup winner put a lengthy post on Instagram and said at the end it was "very important" for him to apologize.

“Sorry and get well soon to Pedri!" Kroos wrote. "It obviously wasn’t my intention to injure you. A quick recovery and all the best. You're a great player."

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Spain's Pedri, left, shoots the ball as Germany's Toni Kroos tries to defend during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Pedri leave the pitch after being injured during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Pedri (20) is consoled by teammates after he was taken out of the game following an injury in a quarterfinal match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's Pedri is treated after suffering an injury during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Spain's head coach Luis de la Fuente, right, shows concern for Spain's Pedri after he got hurt during a quarter final match between Germany and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Body of Atlanta teen recovered by divers on Tybee Island
2h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped

Credit: AP

Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures

Credit: AP

Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures

Credit: Courtesy willscruggs.com

Saxophonist, fellow musicians planning jazz arts center and new club
The Latest

Credit: AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Greece beat Luka Doncic, Slovenia to advance to Olympic qualifying...
5m ago
Mount Everest's highest camp is littered with frozen garbage, and cleanup is likely to...
5m ago
Zverev overcomes knee issue to beat Norrie at Wimbledon then appeals to Guardiola for...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Joe Biden to give extended interview to ABC News on Friday: How to watch
Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it
15 things to do this weekend: Light show, fireworks, Clydesdales and more