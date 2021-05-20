Spain's migrant drama highlights EU outsourcing policy flaws

What is clear is that more than 8,000 people crossed into Spanish territory over two days this week. Many risked their lives by swimming around a breakwater to reach a beach on the European side.

Hanne Beirens, Director of the Migration Policy Institute, told The Associated Press that migration can feature very prominently at the negotiating table when the EU is drafting agreements with outside countries, whatever their nature.

“Today, if as a third country you hold a migration card in your hand, you’re a powerful player,” Beirens said.

The migrant influx in 2015 was a turning point for Europe. Arrivals overwhelmed reception centers and laid waste to the EU’s inadequate asylum policy. Nations bickered over who should take responsibility for people landing on Europe’s shore. Those disputes continue.

Entries these days are barely a trickle compared with 2015. In contrast, the load on small, poor Lebanon and Jordan, or Turkey, where around 3.7 million Syrian refugees are sheltering, is far greater.

But the inability of the EU, home to 27 of the richest countries in the world, to find a fair way to manage people seeking sanctuary or better lives is the source of one of its biggest political crises.

“The EU bloc of 2021 is one that still shivers at the idea of new waves of migrants arriving and having to deal with questions such as who will take them on, who will send them back. So this is really a big issue,” Beirens said.

Six years ago, the EU clinched the deal with Turkey that has been lauded for slowing migrant arrivals almost to a standstill. It’s since used that as a model for similar arrangements with Morocco and Tunisia, where the EU’s top migration official heads Thursday for more talks.

Hundreds of millions of euros have also been spent in lawless Libya, the departure point for many Europe-bound migrants.

Morocco is the second-largest beneficiary of migration aid in that region, receiving around 346 million euros ($422 million). But Rabat appears to have leveraged its control of the Ceuta border to punish Spain for permitting a militant group leader from Western Sahara, a region Morocco annexed in 1975, to receive medical treatment.

In the first public comments on the situation in Ceuta by a Moroccan official, Mostapha Hamid, minister for human rights, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that Spain’s decision to receive the Polisario Front leader was “reckless, irresponsible and totally unacceptable.”

“What was Spain expecting from Morocco when it hosted an official from a group that is carrying arms against the kingdom?” Hamid wondered.

Beirens claims no insight into Rabat's motives. But generally, she said, a “tit-for-tat approach has become a kind of a model for third countries in securing, on the one hand greater support for migration, but also — and this far more important — on scoring deals on trade, on foreign affairs and other policy domains.”

As events in Ceuta unfolded, Spain on Tuesday approved a 30-million-euro ($37 million) transfer to beef up Morocco's policing of irregular migration flows. Madrid said the economic package was already budgeted before the latest developments.

European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas told Spanish National Radio Wednesday that “nobody can blackmail the European Union.”

He may believe what he says, but no one doubts that Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Turkey all hold strong migration cards.

__

Aritz Parra in Madrid and Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, Turkey, contributed to this report.

A migrant waits at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spanish officials are acknowledging for the first time that the unprecedented migrant crisis has been triggered by an angry Rabat at Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment to the militant boss of the Polisario Front. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Spanish security forces guard the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spanish officials are acknowledging for the first time that the unprecedented migrant crisis has been triggered by an angry Rabat at Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment to the militant boss of the Polisario Front. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Migrants arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, early Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spanish officials are acknowledging for the first time that the unprecedented migrant crisis has been triggered by an angry Rabat at Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment to the militant boss of the Polisario Front. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Migrants arrive at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, early Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Spanish officials are acknowledging for the first time that the unprecedented migrant crisis has been triggered by an angry Rabat at Madrid's decision to provide medical treatment to the militant boss of the Polisario Front. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A boy is helped by a man while climbing a fence in the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, outside the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

A man lies on the ground after arriving in the Spanish territory at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo) Credit: Javier Fergo Credit: Javier Fergo

Migrants wait to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a migrant stands next to their makeshift tent outside the perimeter of the overcrowded Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. Since well over 1 million migrants entered the EU in 2015, most of them refugees fleeing conflict in Syria, the world's biggest trading bloc has spent vast sums of money to help ensure that migrants no longer set out for Europe whether by arduous overland treks or dangerous sea journeys. (AP Photo/Aggelos Barai, File) Credit: Aggelos Barai Credit: Aggelos Barai