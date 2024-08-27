Spain's leader begins West Africa tour in Mauritania to tackle irregular migration to Canary Islands

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's prime minister embarked on a three-day tour of West Africa on Tuesday as the European nation struggled to contain the number of people making the dangerous Atlantic voyage by boat to the Canary Islands.

The Spanish archipelago — located close to the African coast and used as a stepping stone for migrants and refugees trying to reach continental Europe — has seen more than 22,000 people disembark on its shores since January, according to Spain's Interior Ministry, more than double the number of irregular arrivals for the same period last year.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez begins his visit in Mauritania before continuing south to Gambia and Senegal. The three coastal nations have become the main departure points used by smugglers to launch overcrowded boats. Thousands of Malian refugees fleeing violence and instability are among those embarking on the perilous Atlantic route to the Canaries, as well as unemployed youth from Senegal, Mauritania and other West African nations who seek better job opportunities abroad.