Spain's Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to score at men's European Championship at age 16

Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player ever to score at a men’s European Championship when he netted a stunning goal against France in the semifinal match
Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

MUNICH (AP) — Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to score at a men's European Championship on Tuesday when he netted a stunning goal against France in the semifinal match.

The 16-year-old Yamal netted in the 21st minute, curling a stunning finish past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan and into the top left corner off the inside of the post.

Yamal is 16 years and 362 days old. The previous youngest scorer was Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen (18 years, 141 days), also against France, at Euro 2004.

The score is currently 2-1. Yamal's goal canceled out Randal Kolo Muani's opener for France.

France defender Jules Koundé turned the ball into his own net four minutes after Yamal's goal to give Spain the lead.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates with his teammate after scoring his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, scores his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

