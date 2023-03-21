Spain's government faces no-confidence vote brought by Vox

Vox announced its intention to bring the no-confidence motion after Sánchez's government reformed laws on sedition and embezzlement to relieve the legal pressure on Catalan separatists last December.

“Señor Abascal, the candidate that you have presented is simply a decoy for you to hide behind and for you to hide your despicable political agenda,” Sánchez said to the organizer of the vote.

“Should I apologize?" Abascal asked, with irony, in his defense. "Our intention was not to degrade the historic legacy of this legislature. We cannot degrade it more than you already have.”

The traditional conservatives of the Popular Party, who lead the parliamentary opposition to the government, have said that they will abstain. Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo has criticized the vote as only handing a parliamentary victory to Sánchez, and as unnecessary with a general election due in December.

Sánchez's coalition with the leftist United We Can party, which governs in a minority supported by smaller regionalist, and even separatist parties in the Catalonia and the Basque regions, is trying to recover from a a recent split over what to do with their own sexual consent law that has inadvertently led to reduced prison terms for hundreds of convicted felons. The partners are hoping to restore their reputation as executors of progressive, and effective, laws before Spain takes on the European Council presidency in July.

Political observers say that Vox is trying to gain traction before a busy election year where it aims to become key to conservative governments in town halls in May before the big prize at the end of the year when it hopes to enter a coalition with the Popular Party in the national government.

“The majority of no-confidence votes in Spanish politics are destined to lose from the start, but they are also known as a chance for the party that presents them to be in the spotlight,” Montserrat Nebrera, analyst and former lawmaker of the Popular Party in Catalonia, told The Associated Press.

This is the second time that Vox has brought a no-confidence vote against the current government. Its first attempt to topple Sánchez in October 2020 for his handling of the coronavrius pandemic and replace him with Abascal flopped.