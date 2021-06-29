Spain's Cabinet approves draft of transgender rights law

The proposal could still change during a lengthy parliamentary approval process that begins with the left-wing coalition government’s move on Tuesday. But if the essence of the bill prevails, Spain would join a handful group of countries around the world allowing gender self-determination without a diagnosis of gender dysphoria or by imposing physical conformity with one’s gender identity.

It would also make the changes in the official registry faster than in most countries: up to four months from the first application to the change finally appearing in official documents. The process would be easily reversible for half a year, but it would require going to court after that.