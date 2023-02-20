Spain: Transport officials resign over train design blunder

When the error became public early February, RENFE and the state-owned rail infrastructure company Adif fired two senior officials.

The Transport Ministry says the errors were spotted early on and no money has been wasted. However, both regions will now have to wait for another two or three years before they get their new trains.

The resignations came hours before Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez was due to meet the regional presidents of Asturias and Cantabria to explain the blunder in the design measurements.