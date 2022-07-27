BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: CEO of Georgia-based gun manufacturer to testify before Congress
ajc logo
X

Spain: Shakira rejects prosecutors' offer, faces tax trial

FILE - Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, Aug. 10, 2018. Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Shakira performs in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York, Aug. 10, 2018. Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago
The public relations firm that represents Shakira says the Colombian pop singer has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain’s government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop singer Shakira has opted to go to trial instead of accepting a deal offered by Spanish prosecutors to settle allegations she defrauded Spain's government of 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes, her public relations team said Wednesday.

Shakira, 45, “trusts her innocence and chooses to leave the issue in the hands of the law," the PR firm Llorente y Cuenca said in a statement.

Spanish prosecutors charged the singer in 2018 with failing to pay 14.5 million euros in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. She faces a possible fine and prison sentence, if found guilty of tax evasion.

There were no immediate details available on the deal prosecutors offered. No date for the trial has been set.

Shakira’s public relations firm said she has deposited the amount she is said to owe with the Spanish Tax Agency and has no pending tax debts.

The case hinges on where she lived during 2012-14. Prosecutors allege it was mostly in Spain even though Shakira's official residence was in the Bahamas.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, has two children with Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique. The couple used to live together in Barcelona but recently ended their 11-year relationship.

Editors' Picks
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.2h ago
Depleted farm leaves Braves with fewer trade assets than NL rivals
18h ago
The Jolt: Stacey Abrams underperforming with Black voters in AJC poll
3h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
22h ago
DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
22h ago
Bruce Springsteen fans outraged over ‘dynamic pricing’ of concert tickets with prices...
56m ago
The Latest
WNBA's Griner says poor translation clouded arrest in Russia
5m ago
Biden tests negative for COVID-19, ends ‘strict isolation’
7m ago
FDA chief's long-promised opioid review faces skepticism
11m ago
Featured
Grant Henry, owner of the Edgewood Avenue bar Church, saw his family grow during the pandemic when daughter Mary Grace Henry (left) discovered she had a half-sister, Merci Treaster. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

DNA test leads Atlanta bar owner, daughter to connect during pandemic
22h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
3h ago
Georgia 2022: Inside the race for governor
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top