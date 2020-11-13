Spain searches for answer to migrants eyeing Canary Islands

The Spanish foreign ministry, meanwhile, is to spend an additional 500 million euros ($590 million) on cooperation programs with those countries.

The new migrant focus on the perilous Canary Islands route, first seen in 2006, has come as authorities crack down on previously popular passages across the Mediterranean Sea from North Africa to European Union countries.

Though the route from Libya to Italy and Malta has recorded the highest number of deaths this year, with 581 by Thursday, the eight to 10 day journey to the Canary Islands has become the most dangerous, with at least one person dying for every 24 who make it to land. That compares with one of every 52 in the central Mediterranean, according to data from the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrant Project.

The number of people confirmed missing or dead trying to reach the Spanish archipelago so far this year is 493, up from 210 in all of 2019. The U.N. body calculates that there may have been at least 391 additional victims this year.