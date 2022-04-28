Spain scrambles to stem storm over gas with supplier Algeria

With Spain heavily dependent on Algerian gas, its energy ministry scrambled to calm the storm, saying in a statement that “in no case will the gas acquired by Morocco come from Algeria.”

Until last October, part of the supplies of Algerian gas to Spain came via the pipeline through Morocco. Morocco got a sliver of that supply, getting enough gas to produce 10% of its electricity. But the kingdom lost that energy source when the 25-year gas distribution agreement ended on Oct. 31, with Algeria refusing to renew it.

Instead, Algerian gas for Spain now goes solely through a second, longer pipeline direct from Algeria to Almería on Spain’s southeastern shore.

And deprived of gas from its neighbor, Morocco has to go hunting much further afield.

Spain's energy ministry said Morocco could acquire LNG on international markets and unload it at a re-gasification plant on the Spanish mainland, Once processed, the gas could then be exported to Morocco by sending it down the pipeline that, until October, used to carry Algerian gas up to Spain.

The Spanish ministry said the plans were devised after it was approached by Morocco for help in guaranteeing its energy security. The ministry said it had spoken to Algeria in past months about activating this mechanism and communicated its plans to Algeria’s energy minister on Wednesday.

The triangular tensions over gas come amid a broader international crisis over supplies and prices for the fossil fuel — driven by the war in Ukraine.

Major supplier Russia is using gas for leverage against countries that oppose its invasion of Ukraine. Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom this week informed Poland and Bulgaria, both members of the European Union and NATO, that it is suspending their supplies. Polish and Bulgarian leaders accused Moscow of blackmail.

As European countries seek alternatives to Russian gas, supplies from Algeria have taken on added importance. Spain is a leader in wind and solar power but continues to rely heavily on energy imports — with Algeria providing more than a third of its natural gas.

The diplomatic freeze between Morocco and Algeria has forced Spain into a delicate balancing act.

The feud between Morocco and Algeria is largely rooted in the disputed region of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony in North Africa that is rich in phosphates and borders fertile fishing grounds. It was annexed by Morocco in 1976.

Algeria backs the Polisario Front independence movement in Western Sahara. In March, it recalled its ambassador to Madrid in protest when Spain backed a Moroccan plan to give more autonomy to the contested territory.