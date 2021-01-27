Spain running short of vaccines due to delivery delays

Spain, along with the rest of the EU, has suffered inoculation delays since Pfizer announced two weeks ago that it would have a temporary reduction in deliveries so it could upgrade its plant in Puurs, Belgium.

The EU, however, is pressing all vaccine companies to make sure they carry out their promised deliveries.

“We believe that the European Union and Spain as a member state should take a firm stance that the contracts must be honored,” Argimon said.

Madrid regional vice president Igancio Aguado said that Spain’s capital is stopping new vaccinations in order to use what it has in stock to ensure that those waiting a second dose don’t go without it.

Aguado said the current pace of vaccinations will make it impossible to meet the national government’s goal of inoculating 70% of Spain’s 47 million residents by summer.

Spain has administered 76% of the 1.7 million vaccines it has received as part of the EU plan, according to the health ministry. Some 173,000 people have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Spain reported more than 40,000 new confirmed infections in the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, taking its total count to 2,629,817. Another 492 victims in the last 24 hours increased the overall death toll to 57,291.

The accumulated cases rate over 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants continued to rise and reached 899. That closely watched figure by epidemiologists peaked over 1,400 per 100,000 in the eastern region of Valencia, which has over 60% of its intensive care beds occupied solely by COVID-19 patients.

Aritz Parra contributed to this report from Madrid.

