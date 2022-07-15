Spain rules Franco regime "illegal" in new memory law

“We will pour our resources into disinterring the remains of those assassinated and who today are still in ditches,” Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told parliament before the vote

The law aims to improve on a 2007 Law for Historical Memory that experts and activists agreed fell far short of emptying the hundreds of still-untouched mass graves and addressing many other issues.

The new bill creates a State Prosecutors’ Office for Human Rights and Democratic Memory that guarantees the right to investigate the human rights violations during the war and dictatorship.

The bill faced massive hurdles in parliament and the leftist coalition government needed the backing of smaller, regional parties to get it through.

The bill recognizes as victims of persecution the native languages and cultures of the Basque, Catalan and Galician regions.

Just like its predecessor in 2007, the bill failed to achieve a consensus. Some felt it went too far, while others — including the leading grassroots group that helps families organize the recovery of bodies from mass graves, the Association for the Recovery of Historical Memory — claimed it was insufficient.

Spain´s three main right-wing parties voted against it, with the leading opposition conservative Popular Party vowing to scrap it if the party is returned to office in elections scheduled for next year.

The bill will become law once it is approved by the Senate next week.