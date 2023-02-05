Spain: Rights groups urge more protection for hunting dogs

The draft legislation has fueled criticism by animal rights groups after a last-minute amendment excluded hunting dogs from the law's protection, meeting hunting lobbies’ demands.

Under the “same dogs, same law” slogan, thousands marched in Madrid and dozens of other Spanish cities in coordinated demonstrations to urge the government to restore hunting dogs to the law, which raises fines for animal abuse to 200,000 euros ($216,000) and introduces a possible two-year jail sentence for the most serious cases.