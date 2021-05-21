Spain returns over 6,600 migrants to Morocco in border spat

No fresh arrivals were recorded for the second day in a row in Ceuta, the Spanish city of 85,000 at the center of a diplomatic row between Spain and Morocco, after Moroccan authorities stepped up vigilance on their side of the border.

But in nearby Melilla, another Spanish territory 350 kilometres (220 miles) west along the Mediterranean Sea next to Morocco, border security forces on both sides repelled groups of youths trying to get into Spain. The Spanish government's delegation in Melilla said a few dozen made it in.