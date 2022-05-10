Spain rescues migrants at sea but more are reported missing

The voyage across the Atlantic to the Canary Islands is one of the most dangerous migrant routes in the world, authorities and rights groups say, with trips in often overloaded boats taking more than a week to reach the Spanish archipelago and European soil.

Last year, 22,316 migrants arrived via the Canary Islands.

From January to mid-April this year, 6,359 migrants reached the archipelago, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry. That’s a 60% rise compared to the same period last year.

The International Organization for Migration, a United Nations body, says that so far this year 211 migrants have reportedly died or gone missing on the route, compared with 1,176 in the whole of last year. The true number of people who have died attempting the crossing isn't known.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration