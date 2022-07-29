ajc logo
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira

FILE - Performer Shakira answers questions at a news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami. Spanish prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of eight years for Colombian-born pop star Shakira in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud. Shakira is charged for failing to pay 14,5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors say the singer lived in Spain for more than half of each of those years and should have therefore paid her taxes in the country. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

FILE - Performer Shakira answers questions at a news conference on Jan. 30, 2020, in Miami. Spanish prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of eight years for Colombian-born pop star Shakira in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud. Shakira is charged for failing to pay 14,5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors say the singer lived in Spain for more than half of each of those years and should have therefore paid her taxes in the country. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

National & World News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
Prosecutors in Spain say they will ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud

MADRID (AP) — Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud.

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, is charged with failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros ($15 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014. The prosecutors said they would also seek a fine of 24 million euros ($24 million).

The indictment details six charges against Shakira. The singer this week rejected a settlement deal offered by prosecutors, opting to go to trial instead. A trial date has yet to be set.

Shakira’s public relations team says the singer has always fulfilled her tax duties. It says the artist has deposited the amount she is said to owe, including 3 million euros in interest.

Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged the Grammy winner spent more than half of each year between 2012 and 2014 in Spain and should have paid taxes in the country.

Shakira recently ended an 11-year-long relationship with FC Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children. The family used to live in Barcelona.

