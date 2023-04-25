X

Spain pleads for EU crisis funds as drought hits farmers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JENNIFER O'MAHONY and SERGIO RODRIGO, Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Spain’s Agriculture Minister Luis Planas has requested emergency funds from the European Union to support farmers and ranchers amid extreme drought conditions in the country’s agricultural heartlands

MADRID (AP) — Spain is requesting emergency funds from the European Union to support farmers and ranchers amid extreme drought conditions in its agricultural heartlands, Agriculture Minister Luis Planas said Tuesday.

Planas wrote to the European Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, on Monday to plead for aid for Spain's 890,000 farm workers, including from the bloc's agricultural crisis reserve and unused rural development funds, he said.

“There is drought, there are high temperatures, but they are much more accentuated in the case of the Iberian Peninsula,” Planas added following a cabinet meeting, describing the release urgent financial assistance as of “the utmost importance.”

Spain already received 64.5 million euros ($70 million) last year from the EU Common Agricultural Policy's crisis reserve to cope with the increased cost of raw materials linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but five consecutive years of drought in some regions have worsened an already difficult situation.

Currently, 27% of Spanish territory is classified as in drought "emergency" or "alert," according to the Ecological Transition ministry, and water reserves are at 50% of capacity nationally. In Spain's most important agricultural region, Andalusia, the situation is far worse. The Guadalquivir river basin is at 24.8% of its capacity, and farmers in the region have had their water allowance for irrigation cut by up to 90% in some cases.

Spain is the world’s biggest exporter of olive oil, and an important producer of fruits and vegetables. The drought has already driven up Spanish olive oil prices to record levels.

The agriculture minister said he had also asked the EU to provide a higher advance payment ahead of the next season, and urged “flexibility” in meeting the strict requirements of the bloc's agricultural policy. The government also announced a 1.8-billion-euro tax cut for affected farmers.

To make matters worse, Spain's state weather agency has predicted temperatures will rise across the Mediterranean nation towards the end of the week, and will peak closer to the July average than those expected for late April.

Last year was Spain’s sixth driest — and the hottest since records began in 1961. Some farmers will not sow seeds at all for some crops this year, knowing the plants will simply shrivel in the fields. Eduardo Vera Canuto, a rice farmer in Isla Mayor, in southern Seville province, said the situation was “alarming.”

“We are not going to be able to sow rice. We have had five seasons, and this would be the sixth, with many difficulties. Last year we only sowed 30% of the land, because of the water we are entitled to," he said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

GBI report: ‘Particles characteristic of gunshot primer residue’ found on activist’s...1h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Arrest made in fatal Easter Sunday shooting. The suspect is 13
2h ago

Georgia House, Senate leaders pick panel to review billions in tax breaks
20h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: More top Republicans to skip Georgia GOP convention
4h ago

Credit: Mark Haskett

Damon Stoudamire’s ‘different vision’ brings in transfer Tyzhaun Claude
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel marks Memorial Day plagued by divisions, violence
6m ago
Fighter or optimist? Iowa Republicans eye Trump alternatives
8m ago
Mass killing of civilians by security forces in Burkina Faso
9m ago
Featured

Credit: RJ Smith/ Savannah Morning News

Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
23h ago
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
Fulton DA’s Trump election probe: Where we are and what’s next
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top