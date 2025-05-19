Spain orders Airbnb to block 65,000 holiday rentals over rule violations

MADRID (AP) — Spain's government said on Monday that it had ordered Airbnb to block more than 65,000 holiday listings on its platform for having violated rules.

The consumer rights ministry said that many of the 65,935 Airbnb listings it had ordered to be withdrawn did not include their license number or specify whether the owner was an individual or a company. Others listed numbers that didn't match what authorities had.

Spain is grappling with a housing affordability crisis that has spurred government action against short-term rental companies.