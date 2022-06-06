ajc logo
Spain honors Penélope Cruz for contribution to cinema

FILE - Penelope Cruz arrives at the Oscars March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Oscar-winning actress Penélope Cruz won one of Spain’s top film awards for her outsized contribution to Spanish cinema, the country’s ministry of culture said Monday, June 6, 2022. The jury of the 2022 National Cinema award were unanimous in their decision to honor the Madrid-born star. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE - Penelope Cruz arrives at the Oscars March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Oscar-winning actress Penélope Cruz won one of Spain's top film awards for her outsized contribution to Spanish cinema, the country's ministry of culture said Monday, June 6, 2022. The jury of the 2022 National Cinema award were unanimous in their decision to honor the Madrid-born star. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Penélope Cruz has won one of Spain’s top cinema awards for her contribution to Spanish film

MADRID (AP) — Penélope Cruz has won one of Spain’s top film awards for her contribution to Spanish cinema, the country’s ministry of culture said Monday.

The jury of the 2022 National Cinema award was unanimous in its decision to honor the Madrid-born star, describing the 48-year-old Oscar winner in a statement as an “iconic actress whose brilliant legacy enriches Spain’s cultural heritage.”

“Committed to her craft, she seeks excellence in her work, allowing her to create some of the most unforgettable characters in the history of our cinema,” the jury added.

The recognition is the latest addition to Cruz’s long list of accolades, from an Academy Award for best supporting actress in “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” to top awards at the Cannes and Venice Film Festival for her performances in “Volver” and “Parallel Mothers.”

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez congratulated Cruz soon after the award was announced.

“She is the embodiment of cinema, both Spanish and international,” Sánchez tweeted, citing her “immense talent and exceptional performances.”

Past winners of the award include actor Antonio Banderas and director Isabel Coixet.

