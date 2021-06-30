Spain honors chef José Andrés for humanitarian kitchens

The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards awarded the 51-year-old Andrés and the non-profit group he founded the Award of Concord for “offering extraordinarily fast and efficient on-the-ground response to social and nutritional emergencies.”

Born in northern Spain in 1969, Andrés moved to the U.S. in 1991 and was later naturalized as an American citizen. He helped popularize Spanish cuisine, especially the tapa, in the U.S. before he also became heavily involved in humanitarian work.