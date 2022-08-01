Spain fully backs Western Balkan integration into EU

EU officials have recently sought to encourage governments in the region to move on with reforms amid concerns over Russia’s efforts to boost its influence in the Balkans.
The Albanian prime minister Edi Rama said that because of Russia’s influence in the region, Western Balkan countries should be “determined to continue the road of strengthening ties that build peace."
Albania has fully aligned itself with with all EU sanctions on Russia. Sanchez said those sanctions aren't aimed against the Russian people, but intended to force their leaders “to return to reality and abandon the path of war.”
Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, background, and his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama review the honor guard during the welcoming ceremony at the government headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sanchez is in Albania for a one-day official visit. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Credit: Franc Zhurda
Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, right, and his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama review the honor guard during the welcoming ceremony at the government headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sanchez is in Albania for a one-day official visit. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, left, and his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama pose for the photographers during the welcoming ceremony at the government headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sanchez is in Albania for a one-day official visit. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, left, and his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama attend the welcoming ceremony at the government headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sanchez is in Albania for a one-day official visit. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, speaks during a news conference with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama at the government headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sanchez is in Albania for a one-day official visit. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a news conference with his Albanian counterpart Edi Rama at the government headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sanchez is in Albania for a one-day official visit. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, speaks during a news conference with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez at the government headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sanchez is in Albania for a one-day official visit. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, speaks during a news conference with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez at the government headquarters in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Sanchez is in Albania for a one-day official visit. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)
