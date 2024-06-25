Spain eliminates sales tax on olive oil to help consumers cope with skyrocketing prices

MADRID (AP) — Spain will temporarily eliminate the sales tax on olive oil to help consumers cope with skyrocketing prices, the government said Tuesday.

Spain is the world's leading producer and exporter of olive oil, but its cost for domestic consumers has risen dramatically due to global inflationary pressures and a prolonged drought that decimated supplies. Prices have also surged in other Mediterranean countries.

The price of olive oil has increased by 272% since September 2020, according to Spain’s agriculture ministry. A five-liter bottle of olive oil can cost over 50 euros ($53) at a Spanish supermarket.