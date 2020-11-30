Spain dismantles migrants' 'dock of shame' in Canary Islands

All migrants have been relocated to makeshift military facilities with better infrastructure and hotels across Gran Canaria and other islands, Anselmo Pestana, the Spanish government delegate in the archipelago, told reporters on Monday.

The Spanish Atlantic Ocean archipelago off the west coast of Africa is better known for its beaches, volcanic landscapes and other natural wonders that in non-coronavirus times attracted millions of visitors from European countries.

Spain's left-wing ruling government coalition, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, is trying to reactivate deportations to Morocco, where most of the migrants are coming from, and other Western African countries. It has transferred to the Spanish mainland only a few of the migrants, mostly women, minors and a reduced number of asylum-seekers.

More than 20,000 people seeking a better life have arrived so far this year in the Spanish archipelago, up from 1,500 in the same period of 2019. According to the International Organization for Migration, at least 500 people have died while attempting to reach the islands that they see as a stepping stone into Europe.

Parra reported from Madrid.

A view of the now empty makeshift migrant camp located at the Arguineguin port on the southwestern coast of the Gran Canaria island, Spain on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. Spain has dismantled most of the temporary camp for migrant processing that for over three months became known as the "dock of shame" for holding in unfit conditions thousands of Africans arriving lately in the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo) Credit: Javier Fergo Credit: Javier Fergo

