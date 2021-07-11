ajc logo
X

Spain: Customs agent dies in helicopter crash during drug op

National & World News
1 hour ago
Spain's Civil Guard says that a customs agent has died after a police helicopter crashed into the sea during an anti-drug operation

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish customs agent died after a police helicopter crashed into the sea during an anti-drug operation, Spain’s Civil Guard said Sunday.

A union for Civil Guard officers said that the agent was participating in the pursuit of drug smugglers in waters near Sotogrande, a coastal town near Gibraltar.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez offered his condolences to the agent’s family in a message on Twitter. Local media reports say that two other people survived the crash.

The southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula is a major entry point of drugs into Europe, where smugglers use speedboats to make runs from north Africa.

In Other News
1
Israeli search team heads home weeks after condo collapse
2
UEFA explores expanding European Championship to 32 teams
3
EU border agency to "significantly" step up Lithuania help
4
Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices
5
The Latest: Libya sees spike in coronavirus cases
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top