Spain court acquits Catalan police for role in secession bid

Spain’s National Court ruled in a 2-1 decision that police chief Josep Lluis Trapero, officer Teresa Laplana, and political heads Pere Soler and César Puig hadn't supported the illegal secession referendum organized against court orders by Catalonia’s government prior to its unsuccessful declaration of independence.

State prosecutors had accused the four of conspiring with separatist politicians to hold the Oct. 1 referendum and for their alleged reticence to help national police forces during protests by separatists. Prosecutors had asked for prison sentences of 10 years for Trapero, Soler and Puig, and four years for Laplana.