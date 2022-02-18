Spain: Conservative party rift grows into all-out battle

The Popular Party came first in Castilla y León, but failed to gain a majority of regional assembly seats. The party is now weighing its options to hold on to power including seeking out help from historical rivals, the center-left Socialists who lead the national ruling coalition. The move could be perceived as weakness, but the alternative of a partnership with Vox would embolden the far-right and open the party to criticism both domestically and in Europe.

Ayuso and Casado were former friends who rose to top positions at the end of 2018 when the party tried to make a fresh start following a wave of corruption scandals that cost the conservatives the nation's leadership.

But their relationship eroded as Casado tried to battle the national left-to-center coalition and Ayuso emerged as an ardent critic of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his administration's handling of the pandemic.