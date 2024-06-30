Nation & World News

Spain beats Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It next plays host Germany

Spain has recovered from a goal down to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals
Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal against Georgia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's 3rd goal against Georgia during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH – Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Spain recovered from a goal down to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament's most compelling underdog stories.

Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand's early own-goal had given Georgia a shock lead. That was the first time Spain had conceded in the tournament.

Nico Williams took the game out of Georgia's reach by scoring on the counter in the 75th and Dani Olmo added a fourth goal in driving rain eight minutes later.

Spain will play host nation Germany in the quarterfinals on Friday in Stuttgart.

The loss ends Georgia's first ever major tournament campaign, which included a 2-0 upset win over Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Spain's Dani Olmo celebrates after scoring his side's 4th goal against during a round of sixteen match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

