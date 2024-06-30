Spain beats Georgia 4-1 to reach Euro 2024 quarterfinals. It next plays host Germany

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Spain recovered from a goal down to beat Georgia 4-1 for a spot in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals, ending one of the tournament's most compelling underdog stories.

Goals from midfielders Rodri and Fabián Ruiz brought Spain back into the game after Robin Le Normand's early own-goal had given Georgia a shock lead. That was the first time Spain had conceded in the tournament.

Nico Williams took the game out of Georgia's reach by scoring on the counter in the 75th and Dani Olmo added a fourth goal in driving rain eight minutes later.