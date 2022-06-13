ajc logo
X

Spain: Algeria's ties with Russia behind row with Madrid

National & World News
By CIARÁN GILES, Associated Press
47 minutes ago
Spain's economy minister has linked Algeria´s decision to suspend a decades-old friendship treaty with Spain with what she said is the North African country's increasing alignment with Russia

MADRID (AP) — Spain's economy minister on Monday linked Algeria's decision to break a decades-old friendship treaty with Spain that has frozen economic links with what she described as the North African country's increasing alignment with Russia.

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, Nadia Calviño said that in recent International Monetary Fund meetings she has chaired, she noticed "that Algeria was more and more aligned with Russia, and as such, it (the decision) didn’t surprise me.”

Algeria suspended the two-decade-old friendship treaty with Spain last Wednesday.

The move was seen as retaliation after Madrid came out in support of Morocco’s attempts to keep Western Sahara under its rule. Algeria supports the territory’s independence movement.

On Friday, the EU warned it was prepared to take action to defend the interests of its members.

Algeria then appeared to do a U-turn when its mission at the European Union issued a statement saying the country had never suspended the treaty.

Algeria continues to block trade, however, and the Algerian Foreign Ministry on Saturday called the European response “hasty and unfounded.” In a strongly worded communique, it added that the issue was “a political disagreement of a bilateral nature” between Madrid and Algiers that should not concern the EU.

Calviño welcomed the EU move, adding that the treaty suspensions would be a drag on the Spanish economy. She said “the most important thing at this moment is that Algeria changes its position and retreats.”

Spanish officials say they are hopeful that talks with Algeria will resolve the issue soon.

Spain’s chief worry has been that the suspension might affect important gas supplies from Algeria, but both the Spanish and Algerian governments have said this won’t happen. Algeria supplies 23% of Spain’s gas needs.

Spain and the rest of the 27-nation bloc are hustling to find alternatives to Russian energy imports to protest Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Industry Ministry figures show Spain exported 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in goods to Algeria last year while its imports were valued at nearly 5 billion euros.

Spain was the colonial power in Western Sahara until it was annexed by Morocco in 1975. Since then, neighbors Algeria and Morocco have been at odds over the fate of the region.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t. 3h ago
Abrams vows to raise minimum teacher pay to $50K if elected governor
17h ago
Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting outside Grady Hospital
3h ago
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates
16h ago
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates
16h ago
Suspect sought in fatal quadruple shooting at DeKalb mall eatery
16h ago
The Latest
NATO chief: Sweden ready to address Turkish security fears
1m ago
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
8m ago
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member
9m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top