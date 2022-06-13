ajc logo
X

Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train

National & World News
1 hour ago
Officials say 22 people have been hospitalized after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain

MADRID (AP) — Officials said Monday 22 people were hospitalized after a regional passenger train and a locomotive collided head-on in northeastern Spain.

The regional government of northeast Catalonia said five of the 22 were in serious condition.

The collision occurred late Sunday near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 passengers on the train.

Spain’s Adif railway infrastructure company said the freight train engine had a brake problem. The collision continues to be under investigation.

Traffic on the line remained interrupted Monday.

Editors' Picks
Toddler at center of Newton County Amber Alert has died13h ago
5 takeaways after Braves complete four-game sweep of Pirates
11h ago
Suspect sought in fatal quadruple shooting at DeKalb mall eatery
12h ago
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
5h ago
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
5h ago
Japan toughens defamation penalties after wrestler's suicide
2h ago
The Latest
Tony Moments: A night for Broadway to reclaim its groove
4m ago
World shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
5m ago
United Arab Emirates bans Pixar's 'Lightyear' from showing
23m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top