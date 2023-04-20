X

SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
3 hours ago
SpaceX is trying for the second time this week to launch the biggest and most powerful rocket

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (AP) — SpaceX prepared to launch the biggest and most powerful rocket Thursday, working nonstop after the first shot at a test flight fizzled earlier in the week.

The nearly 400-foot (120-meter) Starship was poised to blast off from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. SpaceX’s Elon Musk gave 50-50 odds of the spacecraft reaching orbit on its debut.

None of the rocket will be recovered. Instead, if all goes well, the first-stage booster, dubbed Super Heavy, would drop into the Gulf of Mexico. The spacecraft on top would continue eastward, passing over the Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans before ditching near Hawaii. The whole flight, if successful, would last just 1 1/2 hours.

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars. NASA has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys.

A stuck booster valve scrapped Monday’s try. Hundreds of space fans returned to the launch site at Boca Chica Beach on the eve of the second launch attempt, snapping more selfies.

“I've been waiting for this, really, for years,” said Bob Drwal, a retired engineer who drove down from Chicago with wife Donna.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Activist killed at police training center site had more than 50 gunshot wounds, autopsy...5h ago

After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
15h ago

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter breaks silence about involvement in fatal accident
19h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech shifting pregame festivities at Bobby Dodd Stadium
12h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech’s Khatavian Franks goes into transfer portal
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Indian climber who fell into deep Annapurna crevasse rescued
22m ago
Trade envoy Tai says US not seeking to 'decouple' from China
26m ago
Cattle raiding by jihadis soars in Mali, fuels conflict
32m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
VIDEO: Hear the inspiring words from survivor Ilse Eichner Reiner
15h ago
After Fox settlement, Georgia suits among those left involving election lies
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top