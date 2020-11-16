SpaceX flying ex-football players, flight controller, Scout

—Shannon Walker, 55, a Houston-born-and-raised physicist, also has lived before on the space station. Her husband, retired astronaut Andrew Thomas, helped build the outpost. She worked as a flight controller at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and then behind the scenes in the space station program, before becoming an astronaut in 2004. Her graduate studies at Rice University focused on the atmosphere of Venus.

—The Japanese Space Agency’s Soichi Noguchi, 55, another former station resident, is only the third person to launch on three types of spacecraft. (He follows the late Wally Schirra and John Young) He’s already flown on a U.S. space shuttle — the first mission after the 2003 Columbia accident — and a Russian Soyuz. A three-time graduate of the University of Tokyo, the engineer and longtime Scout became an astronaut in 1996. Two grown daughters live in Tokyo; his youngest joined him and his wife Miwa in Houston.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This undated photo made available by SpaceX in October 2020 shows NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins in a space suit at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. (Ashish Sharma/SpaceX via AP) Credit: Ashish Sharma Credit: Ashish Sharma

This undated photo made available by SpaceX in October 2020 shows NASA astronaut Victor Glover in a space suit at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. (Ashish Sharma/SpaceX via AP) Credit: Ashish Sharma Credit: Ashish Sharma

This June 25, 2020, photo made available by SpaceX shows NASA astronaut Shannon Walker in a space suit at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. (Sam Friedman/SpaceX via AP) Credit: Sam Friedman Credit: Sam Friedman

This June 25, 2020, photo made available by SpaceX shows JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi in a space suit at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. (Sam Friedman/SpaceX via AP) Credit: Sam Friedman Credit: Sam Friedman

This June 15, 2020, photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Mike Hopkins. (Norah Moran/NASA via AP) Credit: Norah Moran Credit: Norah Moran

This June 15, 2020, photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Victor Glover. (Norah Moran/NASA via AP) Credit: Norah Moran Credit: Norah Moran

This June 15, 2020, photo made available by NASA shows astronaut Shannon Walker. (Norah Moran/NASA via AP) Credit: Norah Moran Credit: Norah Moran