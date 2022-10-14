BreakingNews
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
ajc logo
X

SpaceX ferries astronauts back to Earth after half-year away

National & World News
Updated 10 minutes ago
Four astronauts are back on Earth after spending almost six months at the International Space Station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth in a SpaceX capsule Friday, ending their nearly six-month space station mission with a splashdown in the Atlantic off Florida.

Wet and windy weather across Florida delayed their homecoming. SpaceX and NASA finally gave the all-clear on Friday, and the three Americans and one Italian departed the International Space Station, their residence since April.

The capsule parachuted into the ocean, just off Jacksonville, Florida, about five hours after it left the space station. It carried NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins, the first Black woman to complete a long-term spaceflight, and the European Space Agency's Samantha Cristoforetti. SpaceX delivered their replacements last week.

Before checking out, the astronauts said they couldn’t wait to have a cold drink with ice, eat some pizza and ice cream, take a shower, revel in nature and, of course, reunite with their families. NASA planned to hustle them to Houston once they were off SpaceX’s recovery ship and back on solid ground.

“Getting the first few hugs when we get back is really going to be awesome,” Hines told reporters earlier in the week.

Remaining aboard the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: Bill Ingalls

Credit: Bill Ingalls

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech assistant coach Mike Daniels resigns4h ago

Credit: IHEART

Atlanta radio executive let go after video surfaces of him appearing to use racist slurs
9h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Georgia Tech hires J Batt from Alabama as new athletic director
7h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
3h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Authorities ID man found dead on Buckhead driveway
3h ago

Former Braves pitcher Bruce Sutter dies
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Helber

Justice Dept. seeks end to arbiter's review of Trump docs
13m ago
Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'
14m ago
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
16m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Live gametracker: Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 3
31m ago
UPDATE: New report shows flu activity rising in Georgia
1h ago
The Jolt: What to watch in tonight’s Walker-Warnock debate
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top