SpaceX closer to launching giant rocketship after FAA review

While SpaceX has launched Starship’s bullet-shaped upper stage several miles (10 kilometers) into the air over the past year — resulting in some spectacular explosions — it’s yet to fly it atop a Super Heavy booster.

Some residents had opposed Starship launches and landings, citing not only the noise and closed roads, but also wreckage raining down from failed flights. As part of the FAA report, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service insisted on additional measures, but noted operations were unlikely to jeopardize endangered species or their habitat.

The site is located at the southernmost tip of Texas, about 1,000 miles west of Cape Canaveral where SpaceX launches astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station for NASA.

