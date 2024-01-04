SpaceX accused of unlawfully firing employees who were critical of Elon Musk

“As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company,” the open letter said at the time. The letter also referred to Musk's actions as a ”frequent source of distraction and embarrassment."

A total of nine employees were soon terminated for their involvement in the letter, according to a November 2022 filing made on behalf of one of the employees to the NLRB, although only eight are included in Wednesday's complaint.

In addition to the firings, the complaint accuses SpaceX of interrogating other workers about the letter, announcing that employees were terminated for their participation in the letter and “inviting employees to quit if they disagreed with the behavior of Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.”

The complaint also alleges that some were shown screen shots of communications between employees about the letter, which “created an impression among (SpaceX's) employees that their protected concerted activities were under surveillance.”

SpaceX did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' requests for comment Thursday.

The Hawthorne, California, company has until mid-January to respond to the complaint, according to Wednesday's filing. The complaint marks the NLRB's first step towards litigating these allegations and seeking a settlement. If a settlement isn't reached, a hearing is scheduled to begin on March 5 in Los Angeles.