Spacewalking astronauts tackle hoses, other station odd jobs

Glover and Hopkins — who launched last November on SpaceX — had to vent a pair of ammonia jumper cables that were added years ago following a leak in the space station's external cooling system.

NASA cautioned the astronauts to use “extra vigilance” to prevent ammonia from getting on their spacesuits and tracking it back inside. The spacewalkers had long tools to vent the hoses and were advised to stay clear of the nozzles.

Glover and Hopkins had to move one of the hoses to a more central location near the NASA hatch, in case it's needed on the opposite end of the station.

Saturday’s other odd jobs included: replacing an antenna for helmet cameras, rerouting ethernet cables, tightening connections on a European experiment platform, and installing a metal ring on the hatch thermal cover.

It was the fifth spacewalk — and, barring an emergency, the last — for this U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew of seven.

