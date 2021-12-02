Spacewalking astronauts replace antenna after debris scare

U.S. astronauts Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron were supposed to complete the job Tuesday, but NASA delayed the spacewalk because of potentially threatening space junk. NASA later determined the astronauts were safe to go out, despite a slightly increased risk of a punctured suit from satellite wreckage.

Russia destroyed an old satellite in a missile test nearly three weeks ago, sending pieces everywhere. NASA isn’t saying whether the object of concern was from that event.