Spacewalking astronauts boosting station's solar power

The astronauts had to lug the folded-up solar wing —10 feet long, by 4 feet wide and 2 1/2 feet thick — to the work site on the far left end of the station. Once anchored in place, the solar panel was designed to roll out like a red carpet. It was expected to take six minutes to extend to its full 63 feet in length.

Pesquet and Kimbrough will go back out Sunday to install a second solar panel. Four more will be launched to reenergize the space station.

NASA wants to keep the space station churning out science research through this decade, and space tourists will further tax the power system. A Russian movie director and actress are due to visit in October for filming, followed by wealthy entrepreneurs launching from Kazakhstan and Cape Canaveral as part of a push to open up the private space market.

NASA's space station program manager Joel Montalbano said these visitors will undergo rigorous training before liftoff.

